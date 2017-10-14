Man Claims He Has Bomb, Arrested At LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (AP) – A passenger has been arrested at LaGuardia Airport after authorities say he threatened a worker at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter.

The police action early Saturday shut down the ticketing area of the airport’s main terminal temporarily and forced a partial evacuation.

The New York Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene and checked a bag but no explosives were found. The identity of the man was not immediately released.

A spokesman with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the threat was made by a passenger at about 7:15 a.m. in Terminal B. Joe Pentangelo says the airport was functioning normally by 9:30 a.m. Port Authority police interviewed the man and charges were pending.

The Port Authority operates New York’s three major airports.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

