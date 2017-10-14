Man Claims He Has Bomb, Arrested At LaGuardia Airport

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) – A passenger has been arrested at LaGuardia Airport after authorities say he threatened a worker at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter.
The police action early Saturday shut down the ticketing area of the airport’s main terminal temporarily and forced a partial evacuation.
The New York Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene and checked a bag but no explosives were found. The identity of the man was not immediately released.
A spokesman with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the threat was made by a passenger at about 7:15 a.m. in Terminal B. Joe Pentangelo says the airport was functioning normally by 9:30 a.m. Port Authority police interviewed the man and charges were pending.
The Port Authority operates New York’s three major airports.
