One Killed, One Injured In McKeesport Shooting

Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, McKeesport, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in McKeesport on Saturday.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Jenny Lind Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police believe the two victims exchanged gunfire during an argument.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch