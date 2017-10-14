One Killed, One Injured In McKeesport Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in McKeesport on Saturday.
It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Jenny Lind Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Police believe the two victims exchanged gunfire during an argument.
The investigation is ongoing.