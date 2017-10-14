Record Crowd Attends 7th Annual Pittsburgh International Airport Auction

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was a record turnout at the Pittsburgh International Airport’s 7th annual auction Saturday with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

More than 400 of those in attendance were registered bidders, hoping to get their hands on one of the lost and unclaimed items left behind at the airport.

John Barton wasn’t sure what he wanted to bid on when he came to the auction, but he ended up leaving with a car.

“Actually, I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to come and pick up, but as soon as I saw this Honda CRV… being from Pennsylvania, I do need an all-wheel drive, and this was the perfect time to look for one,” he said.

Items on the auction block ranged from cars and old terminal seats to headphones, cell phones, jewelry and sunglasses.

Money from the cars sold at the auction goes to the state general fund, sales from the lost-and-found go to the Allegheny County Airport Authority Charitable Foundation, and the airport keeps money made from old airport equipment.