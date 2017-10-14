Record Crowd Attends 7th Annual Pittsburgh International Airport Auction

Filed Under: Auction, Pittsburgh International Airport

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was a record turnout at the Pittsburgh International Airport’s 7th annual auction Saturday with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

More than 400 of those in attendance were registered bidders, hoping to get their hands on one of the lost and unclaimed items left behind at the airport.

John Barton wasn’t sure what he wanted to bid on when he came to the auction, but he ended up leaving with a car.

“Actually, I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to come and pick up, but as soon as I saw this Honda CRV… being from Pennsylvania, I do need an all-wheel drive, and this was the perfect time to look for one,” he said.

Items on the auction block ranged from cars and old terminal seats to headphones, cell phones, jewelry and sunglasses.

Money from the cars sold at the auction goes to the state general fund, sales from the lost-and-found go to the Allegheny County Airport Authority Charitable Foundation, and the airport keeps money made from old airport equipment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch