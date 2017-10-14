Trump Halts Subsidies To Health Insurance Companies

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s cut-off of federal payments to insurers is jolting the health care and political worlds.

It’s threatening to boost premiums for millions and rattle insurance markets. It also could shove Republicans into a renewed civil war over their efforts to shred the Obama health care law.

Trump is halting subsidies to companies for lowering costs for low- and middle-income earners – reductions insurers are legally required to make.

Defiant Democrats, convinced they have important leverage, are promising to press for a bipartisan deal to restore the money by year’s end.

