Report: Teen, Child Injured After Driver Crashes Into Parked Car, Flees

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A teenager and a child were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Wilkinsburg early Saturday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Ross Avenue.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a teenager and a child were sitting in a parked car when a driver who was speeding down the street crashed into their vehicle.
According to the Post-Gazette, the driver continued down Ross Avenue, then stopped at the intersection of Ross Avenue and East Swissvale Avenue, got out of the car and fled.
The conditions of the teenager and the child are unknown.
Further details have not yet been released.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details