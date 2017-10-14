Grier Throws For 5 TDs, West Virginia Beats Texas Tech 46-35

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Will Grier threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second half and West Virginia overcame an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat No. 24 Texas Tech 46-35 on Saturday.

West Virginia (4-2, 2-1) beat a ranked opponent for the first time in 10 tries.

Nic Shimonek threw four first-half TD passes for Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders (4-2, 1-2) got little going after halftime and made plenty of mistakes to enable the Mountaineers to mount their comeback.

Ka’Raun White had fourth-quarter TD catches of 32 and 17 yards to give the Mountaineers their first lead, and Grier capped the scoring with an 11-yard pass to Sills with 3:23 left.

Sills also had scoring catches of 13 and 8 yards to boost his national-leading total to 12 this season.

White’s brother, Kyzir White, intercepted Shimonek on Texas Tech’s next drive to dash the Red Raiders’ hopes.

Grier completed 32 of 41 passes for 352 yards. Shimonek went 24 of 39 for 323 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY:

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders, whose regular kicker Clayton Hatfield did not make the trip, missed three field goals and were flagged 16 times for 159 yards, including three pass interference calls on the same third-quarter touchdown drive that shifted momentum to West Virginia.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers were held under 500 yards of offense for the first time this season but they made their yards count. It marked the second-biggest comeback in the fourth quarter for West Virginia since its stadium opened in 1980. West Virginia overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Maryland in 1992.

UP NEXT:

Texas Tech: Hosts Iowa State next Saturday.

West Virginia: Plays at Baylor next Saturday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)