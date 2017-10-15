WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Teen Shot In Brighton Heights

Filed Under: Brighton Heights, Shooting, Teen Shot

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A teenager was shot in Brighton Heights on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of McClure Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy in the home with a gunshot wound to the hip.

He was sent to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police believe that a single round was fired through the door of the residence and the teenager was hit.

No description of a shooter is available at this point in the investigation.

