Teen Shot In Brighton Heights

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A teenager was shot in Brighton Heights on Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of McClure Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy in the home with a gunshot wound to the hip.
He was sent to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Police believe that a single round was fired through the door of the residence and the teenager was hit.
No description of a shooter is available at this point in the investigation.