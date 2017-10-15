Fight Between Siblings Sparks 3-Hour Standoff In Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GRAPEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A three-hour standoff ended peacefully in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

After nearly three hours and multiple attempts, state police managed to get the man out of a duplex on Portland Street in Grapeville. He created a stand-off situation in the left side of the home.

“I could hear them saying, ‘Put your hands up. Come out with your hands up. Put your hands in the air and no weapons,'” neighbor Joanna Aurigemma said.

Surrounding streets were blocked off to prevent anyone from getting through. After the arrest, police recovered a pistol.

They believe the incident happened after a fight between a brother and sister.

“I was standing outside having a cigarette and the cops flew up. I saw them whisk Elaine away and that’s when it all started,” neighbor Tanya Vandusen said. “She seemed distraught. She did seem a little upset.”

Vandusen says Elaine is the sister of the man taken into custody, and she lives in the duplex to her brother’s right. KDKA tried to talk to Elaine on camera, but she declined.

“They argue, but he’s just kind of off,” Vandusen said. “She’s really nice. She gets along with us and talks to us.”

Not a normal sight for a neighborhood Aurigemma says is usually quiet.

“I was kind of scared because this never goes on around here,” she said.

State police remained on the scene for hours and discovered evidence of a marijuana-growing operation in the upstairs bedroom of the duplex.

According to state police, the man was threatening to shoot and kill his sister during the argument they had, and she called 911.

He’s facing multiple charges including felony terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.