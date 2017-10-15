House, Senate Return Monday As Gov. Wolf Works On Budget

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s deficit-riddled finances are entering new territory, as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tries to balance the budget without involvement from a Republican-controlled Legislature.
The House and Senate return to session Monday while Wolf works on a $2.2 billion budget-balancing strategy that relies heavily on borrowing.
Lawmakers otherwise haven’t sorted out a way to finance a $32 billion budget bill they passed June 30. They were pursuing a plan relying primarily on borrowing, siphoning cash from off-budget programs and authorizing more casino-style gambling, but efforts stalled when the House balked at raising taxes.
Republican Bucks County Rep. Gene DiGirolamo says he’s working on a compromise measure to impose a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production, despite opposition from House Republican leaders.
The tax is a top Wolf priority.
One Comment
They should have been made to STAY in Harrisburg (with NO pay!) Until a budget was reached. Time for Pennsylvania to have a “part time” legislation (like Texas.) Hell, they are already part time with the amount of time they are NOT in Harrisburg. Might as well give them part time pay. (To match their part time work schedule.)
It’s time for the taxpayers to tell the politicians that WE have had enough!