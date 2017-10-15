Cake Knife, Server Sets Sold At Macy’s Recalled After Reports Of Injuries

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cake knife and server sets sold at Macy’s are being recalled after reports of injuries.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that the handles on the Martha Stewart Collection Whiteware cake knife and server can break, posing a laceration hazard.
At least four reports of the handles breaking and causing cuts have been reported to Macy’s. In at least one case, the person injured needed stitches.
The sets were sold nationwide and online between January 2014 and July of this year.
Anyone who purchased this set should contact Macy’s for a full refund.
More information on the recall and contact information for Macy’s can be found here: cpsc.gov/Recalls