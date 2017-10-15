WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Vehicle Strikes College Student, Flees In Oakland

OAKLAND (KDKA) — A driver fled the scene after striking a college student in Oakland on Sunday.

It happened at Fifth Avenue and De Soto Street around 7:30 p.m.

According to Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler, a 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No description of the suspect’s vehicle is available.

Police are investigating.

