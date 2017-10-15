WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Study: M&M’s Overtake Skittles As Pennsylvania’s Most Popular Halloween Candy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Expect to see plenty of bags of M&M’s in your kid’s trick-or-treat bag this year.

CandyStore.com looked at data from bulk candy sales across the country and information from candy manufacturers and distributors to determine the most popular Halloween candies in each state.

Their results found that M&M’s edged out Skittles as Pennsylvania’s most popular Halloween candy. Hershey’s Mini Bars trailed behind Skittles in third place.

candystorecom most popular halloween candy Study: M&Ms Overtake Skittles As Pennsylvanias Most Popular Halloween Candy

(Photo Credit: CandyStore.com)

M&M’s also came in first place in California, North Carolina and Washington D.C.

Even though Pennsylvania is Hershey’s home state, the chocolate treat got more love in Nevada, where Hershey’s Kisses are the most popular Halloween candy.

Hershey’s Kisses are the second most popular candy in Hawaii, Arizona and Georgia, and Hershey’s Mini Bars are the second most popular candy in West Virginia and Alabama.

Check out the full results of the study and CandyStore.com’s interactive map here: candystore.com/blog

