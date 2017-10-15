HERE WE GO! Steelers-Chiefs Preview | Week 6 Injury Report | Week 6 Team Headlines | 5 Must-Win Games | Hines Ward Critical Of Steelers’ Leadership | More Steelers

Police Investigating Shooting Of Boy In Rankin

RANKIN (KDKA) — Early Sunday morning, Rankin Police were dispatched to the Hawkins Village Housing Plan in response to calls about gunshots being fired.

Police arrived to find a 12-year-old boy was shot.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the gunshots were fired from a dark colored SUV that fled the scene.

Police are saying it was a drive-by type shooting, but do not have a motive or suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit at 412-473-1300.

