Crews Battle 3-Alarm House Fire In Allentown

ALLENTOWN (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in Allentown on Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home in the 200 block of Millbridge Street near the intersection with Climax Street. Firefighters were sent to the scene around 3:45 p.m.

The fire rose to three alarms and at one point, flames could be seen shooting from the roof and windows.

According to Public Safety spokesperson Sonya Toler, no one was injured.

The Salvation Army and the Red Cross responded to the scene for assistance.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

