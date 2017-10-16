Two Arrested In Connection To Ambridge Church Break-Ins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a rash of church break-ins in Ambridge.
Police say David Russell Abate was involved in four church burglaries. He is facing multiple charges, including burglary and receiving stolen property.
Another man, 40-year-old Douglas Lee Biers Jr., was also arrested in connection to the burglaries. According to police, Biers served as a look-out for Abate.
Ambridge Police reported Friday that the Ambridge First United Methodist Church and the Saints Peter and Paul Ukranian Catholic Church had been burglarized. Laptop computers, a flat screen TV and postage stamps were among the items stolen. A priest’s car was also broken into.