B-PEP Calling For Resolution To Leon Ford Civil Rights Case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Black Political Empowerment Project is demanding a resolution to the Leon Ford civil rights case.
Last week, a jury delivered a verdict in the case against two Pittsburgh police officers, but it was mixed.
Charges against one officer were dropped, and the jury was deadlocked on the excessive force charges against a second officer.
“None of us may ever really know what really happened on that date in November, 2012. There may have been bad decisions on all sides,” B-PEP CEO and Chairman Tim Stevens said. “We want to move forward, and we hope that’s what’s gonna happen.”
Ford was paralyzed after he was shot by the officers during a traffic stop.
Ford says they mistook him for a gang member, but the officers say they fired shots after ford tried to drive away.
