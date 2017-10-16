Californian’s Now Have Third Gender Option On Driver’s License, Birth Certificate

WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under: California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KDKA) – California will legally recognize a third gender option for residents who do not identify as male or female.

Governor Jerry Brown has signed the “Gender Recognition Act” into law making it easier for people to change gender on state identification like driver’s licenses and birth certificates.

The LA Times reports that Californian’s will now have the option to identify as non-binary, as opposed to male or female.

The gender-neutral option is for transgender, intersex and those who do not identify as male or female.

The new non-binary designation will be available for California driver’s license starting in 2019.

The law also makes it easier for people to change their gender identity on birth certificates.

