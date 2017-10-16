CMU Student Charters Planes To Bring Supplies To Puerto Rico

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Carnegie Mellon student disturbed by stories from her native Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria decided to do something about it.

Rosana Guernica heard stories about people getting off the island by chartering a private plane. The 22-year-old got the idea of raising money for a plane to bring in medical supplies and evacuate sick people.

She brought 1,000 pounds of supplies to the island and brought back six evacuees on Oct 4.

Carnegie Mellon said in a Twitter post Saturday that the decision sciences major is on her second trip to Puerto Rico this weekend with volunteers from Carnegie Mellon.

CMU student Rosana Guernica is on her 2nd trip to #PuertoRico today w/team of CMU volunteers! They’re bringing supplies & evacuating people. pic.twitter.com/kYEQ1v0Qn4 — Carnegie Mellon (@CarnegieMellon) October 14, 2017

They hope to get 2,000 pounds of supplies to difficult-to-access areas and bring back two dozen people who have urgent medical needs.

