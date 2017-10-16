WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Commuters Get First Look At New Greenfield Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After nearly two years, commuters are once again able to use the Greenfield Bridge.

The new bridge officially opened Saturday evening after a fun-filled day of events. There was a lot of music, races for the kids and plenty of food to go around. Even T-shirts saying “The Bridge is Back” were a hit.

The old bridge crumbled onto the Parkway East almost two years ago. Now, the brand new replacement is five feet wider with a wider sidewalk and bike lanes.

