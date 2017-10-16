Allegheny, Several Western Pa. Counties Under Frost Advisory

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A frost advisory has been issued for Allegheny County and several other counties in Western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to between 32 and 37 degrees overnight in the area.

Experts say that means widespread frost is expected.

We have issued a frost advisory for blue counties from 12am-10am. The growing season has already ended in grey counties. pic.twitter.com/YFJKfjt7wz — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 16, 2017

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if they are left uncovered.

Temperatures are expected to moderate as the week continues.

Allegheny, Beaver, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Washington counties are all included in the advisory.