WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Chiefs Recap | Report: Bryant Asking For Trade | 5 Must-Win Games | Hines Ward Critical Of Steelers’ Leadership | More Steelers

Allegheny, Several Western Pa. Counties Under Frost Advisory

Filed Under: Frost Advisory, weather

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A frost advisory has been issued for Allegheny County and several other counties in Western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to between 32 and 37 degrees overnight in the area.

Experts say that means widespread frost is expected.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if they are left uncovered.

Temperatures are expected to moderate as the week continues.

Allegheny, Beaver, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Washington counties are all included in the advisory.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch