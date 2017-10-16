WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Chiefs Recap | Report: Bryant Asking For Trade | 5 Must-Win Games | Hines Ward Critical Of Steelers’ Leadership | More Steelers

Porn Publisher Offers Up To $10 Million For Dirt On Trump

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Larry Flynt, President Trump
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: Author Larry Flynt attends the 16th Annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books - Day 1 at USC on April 30, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pornography publisher Larry Flynt is offering “up to $10 million” to anyone who produces information that leads to President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

He lays out the offer in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of The Washington Post.

During last year’s presidential campaign, Flynt dangled $1 million to anyone who could turn over video or audio capturing Trump behaving in an illegal or sexually demeaning manner. That followed the release of the 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump bragged of imposing himself on women.

In Sunday’s ad, Flynt asks for any “smoking gun” that is fit to publish and drives Trump from office. The White House didn’t comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch