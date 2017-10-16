Police Seek Identity Of Man Who Punched 67-Year-Old Restaurant Employee

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man who punched a gyro restaurant employee back in September.
The incident happened at Lesvos Gyros on East Carson Street on Sept. 19.
According to police, a 67-year-old restaurant employee told the man it was closing time and he would have to leave. The man then punched the employee.
Police say they “want to talk with him about a simple assault charge.”
Anyone who is able to identify the man should call police at 412-488-8326.