Pittsburgh One Of The Country’s Top 50 ‘Rattiest’ Cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This is one list we don’t want to be on: Pittsburgh is one of the country’s top 50 “rattiest” cities.
Pest control service Orkin looked at the number of rodent treatments the company performed in major cities over the past year and determined the 50 “rattiest” cities in the country.
Pittsburgh landed the 22nd spot on the list. The number of rodent treatments in the city went down slightly from last year. In 2016, it was the 18th rattiest city in the United States.
The following cities had the most rodent treatments over the past year:
- Chicago
- New York
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco – Oakland
- Washington, D.C.
- Philadelphia
- Detroit
- Baltimore
- Seattle – Tacoma
- Dallas – Ft. Worth
Chicago has topped Orkin’s list for the past three years.