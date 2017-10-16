TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Pittsburgh One Of The Country’s Top 50 ‘Rattiest’ Cities

Filed Under: Orkin, Rats

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This is one list we don’t want to be on: Pittsburgh is one of the country’s top 50 “rattiest” cities.

Pest control service Orkin looked at the number of rodent treatments the company performed in major cities over the past year and determined the 50 “rattiest” cities in the country.

Pittsburgh landed the 22nd spot on the list. The number of rodent treatments in the city went down slightly from last year. In 2016, it was the 18th rattiest city in the United States.

The following cities had the most rodent treatments over the past year:

  1. Chicago
  2. New York
  3. Los Angeles
  4. San Francisco – Oakland
  5. Washington, D.C.
  6. Philadelphia
  7. Detroit
  8. Baltimore
  9. Seattle – Tacoma
  10. Dallas – Ft. Worth

Chicago has topped Orkin’s list for the past three years.

Click here to see Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch