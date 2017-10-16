President Trump To Hillary Clinton: ‘I Hope She Runs Again. HILLARY, PLEASE RUN AGAIN!’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — President Donald Trump is taking another swipe at former campaign opponent Hillary Clinton.

The President and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held the press conference following a meeting in the Oval Office.

Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden that he hopes Clinton runs for president again, adding, “Hillary, please run again!”

Trump was asked about Clinton’s recent defense of NFL players who have taken a knee during the playing of the national anthem. The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee says the players were demonstrating in a peaceful way against racism and injustice.

“If Hillary Clinton actually made the statement that sitting down during the playing of our national anthem is not disrespectful, then I fully understand why she didn’t win,” President Trump said. “The people of our country are very angry at the NFL. All you have to do is look at the ratings and look at the stadiums, there are a lot of empty seats.”

The president says that is an example of why Clinton lost the campaign. He says that “she was not good at what she did.”

President Trump is calling allegations of sexual assault made against him over the years “fake news.”

Trump is responding during a freewheeling Rose Garden press conference Monday to a question about a subpoena reportedly issued to his campaign for documents related to sexual harassment allegations against him.

Trump says: “All I can say is it’s totally fake news – just fake. It’s fake, it’s made-up stuff. And it’s disgraceful what happens.”

Trump adds that: “That happens in the world of politics.”

The question came in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein that spanned decades. Weinstein has been fired by the film production company he helped create.

When asked about Robert Mueller’s investigation Trump said: “I’d like to see it end.”

Asked about Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, Trump says: “The whole Russia thing was an excuse for the Democrats losing the election.”

Trump adds “there has been absolutely no collusion. It’s been stated they have no collusion.”

Still, Trump says he is not considering firing Mueller. He says, “No, not at all.”

McConnell says he and President Donald Trump “have the same agenda.”

McConnell is pushing back against the notion that he and Trump are at odds. McConnell says, “we’ve been friends and acquaintances for a long time” and adds that they talk frequently on weekends.

The Kentucky senator says he and the president are working on the budget, a tax overhaul and a funding bill to address the recent spate of hurricanes.

McConnell says, “we’re together totally on this agenda to move America forward.”

President Donald Trump says he hopes to have a relationship with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. But he says, “if we don’t, we don’t.”

The president tells reporters in the Rose Garden after his meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he likes the “concept” of working with Democrats. But he added, “right now, they are doing nothing but obstructing.”

Trump says Democrats are against the major tax cuts he’s seeking to pass through Congress.

It was a month ago that Trump cut deals with “Chuck and Nancy” on a temporary spending plan and the debt ceiling.

