DUI Driver Runs Red Light, Strikes Vehicle With 2-Year-Old In Backseat

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An impaired driver ran a red light and crashed into a car that had a 2-year-old in the backseat in Indiana County early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Plaza Road in White Township.

State police say 34-year-old Chad Michael Croyle, of Seward, ran a red light while trying to make a left turn into the Walmart plaza and T-boned another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle and his front-seat passenger suffered injuries in the crash. A 2-year-old boy was in the backseat, but it is unclear if the child was injured.

A passenger in Croyle’s car was not reported to be injured.

State police say Croyle was found to be driving under the influence.

