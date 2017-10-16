Crews Fight Fire At Whitehall Place Apartments

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITEHALL (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a Whitehall apartment building Sunday night.

It happened at the Whitehall Place apartments in the 1600 block of Parkline Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

The fire started on the first floor in the kitchen area.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to that area and prevent it from spreading to neighboring apartments.

The occupants of that apartment were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The 25-unit building was evacuated while crews were on the scene. The American Red Cross will assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

