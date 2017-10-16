WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Chiefs Recap | Report: Bryant Asking For Trade | 5 Must-Win Games | Hines Ward Critical Of Steelers’ Leadership | More Steelers

Crews Fight Fire At Whitehall Place Apartments

Filed Under: Apartment Fire, Whitehall

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITEHALL (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a Whitehall apartment building Sunday night.

It happened at the Whitehall Place apartments in the 1600 block of Parkline Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

The fire started on the first floor in the kitchen area.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to that area and prevent it from spreading to neighboring apartments.

The occupants of that apartment were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The 25-unit building was evacuated while crews were on the scene. The American Red Cross will assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch