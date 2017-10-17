Butler Co. Woman Celebrates 112th Birthday, Is 8th Oldest Person In U.S.

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) — Lucy Treccasse has seen it all. She was born in 1905, and now she’s celebrating her 112th birthday.

Treccasse is the eighth oldest living person in America.

She now lives in a nursing home in Cabot, Butler County. But she’s originally from Foxburg, and has fond memories of her childhood.

Her father played golf. Her family even had a radio. They listened to the first radio broadcast on KDKA together: the election results on Nov. 2, 1920.

Her secret to longevity? “Well, I never drink coffee,” says Treccasse. “I drink milk.”

She’s willing to splurge a bit for her birthday, though, and plans to share a beer with a friend.

“She and I split one… I still like beer,” says Treccasse.

Her love of beer probably developed during Prohibition, when Treccasse and her family brewed five-gallon crocks of beer to sell to her family and friends.

One thing occupies her time these days, though: listening to her beloved radio. Treccasse is a big fan of Marty Griffin’s radio show. One thing puzzles her, though. “How do you marry that pretty girl? She must have liked him, too,” says Treccasse. She’s referring, of course, to Griffin’s wife, KDKA-TV anchor Kristine Sorensen.

When you’ve celebrated as many birthdays as Treccasse, you learn that the simpler things in life bring the most happiness. We asked her what she wants for her birthday.

“Oh, I don’t know what it would be,” she says. “I have everything. I’ve been coast to coast, clear to California and back, and I don’t want anything.”

And so, KDKA simply wishes her health and happiness, and another 112 years on this earth.