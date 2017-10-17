TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
3 College Football Players Cut For Kneeling During Anthem Offered Reinstatement

READING, Pa. (AP) – Three football players who were cut from the team at Division III Albright College in Pennsylvania for kneeling during the national anthem have been offered reinstatement.

In an open letter shared to the school’s website Monday, Albright President Jacquelyn Fetrow says ongoing review of the details surrounding the team’s game against Delaware Valley last week has “provided greater clarity” and led to the reinstatement offers.

Sophomore Gyree Durante was dropped from the team after he took a knee while the anthem was playing. The Reading Eagle reports two other unidentified players were dropped after not properly kneeling during the coin toss.

The movement to kneel or otherwise protest during the national anthem was started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season over his view of police mistreatment of black males.

