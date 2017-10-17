Foster To Bryant: What More Do You Want?

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)-Steelers guard Ramon Foster joined “The Fan Morning Show” in his weekly spot on Tuesday and had a few things to say about Martavis Bryant’s reported trade request.

When he was first asked about it, Foster danced around the issue.

“We land and we ended up (with) everybody getting alerts like, ‘What is this?'” said Foster. “Of course, with social media everybody is saying this or that and I just figured as if he just wanted to get traded to the Cavs or to the Golden State Warriors or something because you know the season opener is coming up. So, that’s how I took it, I don’t know what other kind of other trade he was talking about.”

But later in the interview, when asked if he had asked Bryant personally about these rumors, Foster opened up about it.

“I actually didn’t ask him directly because me personally, I see it further than other people probably would like it’s not going to happen the way I looked at it,” said Foster. “Secondly, it was just one of those things where if you did say this, dead it right now. Like you have to end all conversation about this because to play with an experienced quarterback, a lot of receivers don’t get that opportunity.”

“That was my only thing, I hate to be like the (Philadelphia) 76ers with this thing, but you have to trust the process. We’re just six games in. What more do you want? Maybe that was just his pride or more touches on offense. When it really broke down to me, that’s what it was. It was like, ‘this guy just wants the ball more and this was a way of asking for it,'” said Foster.

“We come out this next weekend and Ben is going deep to him, we really need him to deliver those catches is also what I’m saying,” Foster said. “Same with the o-line, if we ask for the ball, to run it 30 times a game, guess what’s going to be needed? Production. So if you’re that guy and you’re asking for a trade and you want the ball more, when it comes to you, you have to deliver. So that’s like a double bullseye.”

Foster also had some interesting things to say about the perceived “drama” surrounding the team and why it doesn’t happen in places like New England. He says that it’s better to deal with this than be uptight and unhappy all the time, like the Patriots.

“You have guys that walk on eggshells and act like they can’t have a personality on their team, too,” said Foster. “I’ve heard this from numerous guys. I have one of my best friends that played there, it’s guys from different organizations like, ‘Man, yeah we won, but it was miserable.’ I know the fans appreciate that, but who wants to go to a miserable job every week? You may win, (but) the thing that I say about that is Belichick is Belichick, coach Tomlin is coach Tomlin. I don’t want him to try to be like him and emulate his style.”

You can hear the entire interview with Ramon Foster above