Leechburg Council Again Postpones Decision On Couple’s Pet Pig

By Ralph Iannotti
LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Leechburg Borough Council has once again postponed a decision on the fate of a newlywed couple’s pet pot-bellied pig, named Finley.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports from the meeting that a compromise may be in the works over Destiney and Cody Griffith’s beloved pet.

The couple recently moved to the borough; however, there’s an ordinance against owning farm animals.

A few weeks ago, about 5,000 people signed an online petition supporting Finley. The couple presented it to council members and pleaded their case, putting off their honeymoon to make sure they could keep Finley around.

“Finley is like a dog to me,” Destiney told the council at the meeting last month. “I have to take him to the vet, where he gets vaccinations and was neutered.”

The borough asked for time to look into the law.

They were expected to make a decision tonight, but once again put it off.

Stay with KDKA for Ralph Iannotti’s full report on the council’s decision tonight at 11 p.m.

