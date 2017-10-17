Viral Photo: Roofers Stop Working To Stand For H.S. Football National Anthem

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
PORTLAND, Maine (KDKA) – Three roofers in Maine are gaining national attention for honoring the flag while the national anthem played before a high school football game.

According to a WGME-TV report, the three men stopped working on a house nearby as a game between Old Town and Waterville was about to begin.

Michelle Lyons Cossar took a picture which shows the three men standing on the roof with their hands over their hearts.

According to Cossar’s Facebook post, one person at the game was overheard saying “Hey, look! They aren’t kneeling.”

The post has been shared nearly 1,000 times.

