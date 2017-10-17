Police: Mt. Washington Fire Business Caused By Intentional Explosion

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Investigators believe an intentional explosion caused a fire at a Mount Washington business Monday night.
According to police, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Boehmer Heating & Cooling in the 300 block of Hargrove Street around 10:38 p.m.
About eight minutes later, the fire alarm sounded. Firefighters responded and determined that there was no fire at the business.
However, the fire alarm sounded again at 11:25 p.m. Again, crews did not see fire, but noticed smoke and damage to the ceiling and door.
Through the course of their investigation, it was determined that someone slid an explosive device through the mail slot.
No one was in the building at the time and there are no reported injuries.
So far, no arrests have been made.
