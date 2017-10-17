TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Police: Mt. Washington Fire Business Caused By Intentional Explosion

Filed Under: Bob Allen, Boehmer Heating & Cooling, Hargrove Street, Mount Washington

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Investigators believe an intentional explosion caused a fire at a Mount Washington business Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Boehmer Heating & Cooling in the 300 block of Hargrove Street around 10:38 p.m.

About eight minutes later, the fire alarm sounded. Firefighters responded and determined that there was no fire at the business.

However, the fire alarm sounded again at 11:25 p.m. Again, crews did not see fire, but noticed smoke and damage to the ceiling and door.

Through the course of their investigation, it was determined that someone slid an explosive device through the mail slot.

No one was in the building at the time and there are no reported injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch