NASCAR Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Be Busy In Retirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be rather busy in retirement.

NASCAR’s most popular driver announced Monday his wife is expecting the couple’s first child.

Earnhardt posted a picture of pink pair of baby girl Converse on Instagram to announce he and wife Amy are having a daughter.

He did not reveal a due date but in a Twitter post, said the couple learned they were expected at the beginning of September.

Earnhardt has five races left before he retires from his final full-time season in NASCAR.

He’s already accepted a job with the NBC Sports broadcast team for next season.

Earnhardt was married on Dec. 31 after he recovered from concussion symptoms. He was treated at UPMC Hospitals in Pittsburgh.

