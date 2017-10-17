NASCAR Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Be Busy In Retirement

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be rather busy in retirement.

NASCAR’s most popular driver announced Monday his wife is expecting the couple’s first child.

Earnhardt posted a picture of pink pair of baby girl Converse on Instagram to announce he and wife Amy are having a daughter.

Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her. A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

He did not reveal a due date but in a Twitter post, said the couple learned they were expected at the beginning of September.

So @landoncassill text me Sept 4th. We had just learned we were expecting 3 days before this. Hard keeping that truth from him till today. pic.twitter.com/jFWZsmp0v4 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 16, 2017

Earnhardt has five races left before he retires from his final full-time season in NASCAR.

He’s already accepted a job with the NBC Sports broadcast team for next season.

Earnhardt was married on Dec. 31 after he recovered from concussion symptoms. He was treated at UPMC Hospitals in Pittsburgh.