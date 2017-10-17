TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

PA Insurance Rates To Go Up For Plans Through Affordable Care Act

By Lisa Washington
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Congress, Governor Tom Wolf, Highmark, Lisa Washington, Obamacare, President Trump, UPMC

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (AP/KDKA) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is blaming President Donald Trump for a sharp increase in the cost of health insurance that’ll take effect next year for residents who buy individual plans.

Wolf’s administration released the approved 2018 rates Monday, saying the average increase will be just 30.6%. The administration says the increase would’ve been less than 8% if the President hadn’t halted cost-sharing reduction payments to insurers or created uncertainty around the fate of the individual mandate.

In a statement, Wolf accused Congress of being complicit in the rate increases because it didn’t appropriate the cost-sharing reduction payments that Trump is ending.

UPMC Health Options, Inc. asked for a 7.96% increase but was approved for an increase of 41.15%.

Highmark Inc. requested an increase of 19.65% and was approved for a 25.27% rate increase.

Open enrollment for 2018 starts November 1 and people must sign up by December 15 for coverage that’s effective January 1. Increases in small group plan rates will average 7.6% in 2018.

More from Lisa Washington
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch