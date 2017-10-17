South Side Restaurant Owner Assaulted, Suspect Sought

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a South Side restaurant owner was assaulted last month.

According to police, the incident happened at Lesvos Gyros on East Carson Street on Sept. 19.

The owner of the restaurant, Steven Zarglis, informed three individuals that it was closing time and they needed to leave.

As he ushered them out the door, one of the men punched the 67-year-old owner in the face and left the scene.

According to Zarglis, he suffered a broken nose and is still having vision problems in his left eye.

Zarglis believes the individuals initially planned to rob the restaurant, but changed their mind.

Now, he is considering selling the business and moving from the South Side.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo above is asked to call Zone 3 police at (412)-488-8326.

