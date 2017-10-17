WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
8 Students Injured In School Bus Crash In Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Eight children were injured in a school bus crash Tuesday afternoon in Westmoreland County.

Emergency officials say the accident happened just before 4 p.m. at Route 66 and Mamont Road in Washington Township.

The bus reportedly collided with another vehicle.

According to authorities, 20 students were on the bus and eight suffered minor injuries. They were taken to UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville to be checked out.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

