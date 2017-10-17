WPIAL Insider Breaks Down Top Week 8 Matchups And Picks

KDKA-TV and WPIAL Insider have teamed up to give you a look at some of the top matchups from week 8 in the WPIAL.

Peters Twp at Canon-Mac

With a high intensity matchup looming Friday night in Cannonsburg, Team Insider is very excited about this matchup. Peters Twp is coming into Canon-Mac carry a 5-3 record averaging almost 20 points per game. Cannon-Mac is right behind them in the Southeastern Conference with a 4-4 record averaging 21 points per game. Look for Jake Cortes to continue from his 193 yard performance last week and lead Peters Twp to victory this week.

Woodland Hills at West Allegheny

In this week 7 matchup, a confident rolling Woodland Hills team comes into West Allegheny who recently suffered an uncommon regular season loss against Upper St. Clair. It appears that the Indians recovered with a 24-14 win last week at Hampton. Woodland Hills is hot winning their last 4 games in a row. Insider believes that West Allegheny gets back to their dominate form this week and stops the Woodland Hills train with a big win this week.

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin

A huge matchup in the Big Nine Conference this Friday when Belle Vernon comes to West Mifflin. West Mifflin is led by Parrish Parker and Howie Reid, Insiders Players of the Week in 4a. Belle Vernon puts their 7-0 record on the line in their first real test of the season. Look for the Belle Vernon defense which is only giving up 10 points per game to keep Parker and Reid in check and move on to 7-0.

Keystone Oaks at Freeport

The best matchup that you’re going to see this week lies in Class 3A. With Keystone Oaks and Freeport meeting at 5-2 this matchup is for second place in the Allegheny Conference. Freeport is averaging 28 points a game on offense while only giving up a stout 14. Keystone Oaks on the other hand is putting up 26 per game and giving up a mere 15. Look for Logan Shrubb and CJ Morrow to challenge that Freeport defense giving Keystone Oaks a much needed win to slide into second place in the Allegheny Conference.

Washington at Burgettstown

Burgettstown is coming off of a very disappointing loss ending their undefeated streak. Look for Nick Welsh and Washington to stay hot and hand Burgettstown back to back losses and pile up the points.

Springdale at Imani Christian

Insider is putting Imani on upset alert this week going against a very stingy Springdale team that has given Clairton and Jeannette problems early on in their games. However with giving up 29 points a game is going to be a problem for Springdale as Imani Christian is averaging 41 points per contest. Look for Imani to stay hot and move to 7-2 after this week.

