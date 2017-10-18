TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Florida Rep. Stands By Account Of Trump’s Call To Widow Of Fallen Soldier

MIAMI (AP) – A Florida congresswoman is standing by her statement that President Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”

Trump lashed out at Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson on Wednesday in a tweet that read: “Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

Trump did not specify what proof he had.

But, Wilson shot back on CNN that “the president evidently is lying, because what I said is true.” Wilson said she and others in the car with Myeshia Johnson heard Trump on a speakerphone.

Sgt. La David Johnson was among four servicemen killed in the African nation of Niger earlier this month.

They died when militants thought to be affiliated with the Islamic State group ambushed them while they were patrolling in unarmored trucks with Nigerien troops.

