Kenny Chesney Returning To Heinz Field In 2018

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kenny Chesney is hitting the road in 2018 and will be making a stop in Pittsburgh.

Dates for the “Trip Around The Sun Tour” have just been released. The tour will come to Heinz Field on June 2, 2018.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay will be joining Chesney on the tour.

Presale

10 a.m. Oct. 24 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26

Password: Trip

Kenny Chesney’s 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour

4/21 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

4/28 – Miller Park – Milwaukee, WI

5/5 – US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

5/19 – AT&T Stadium – Dallas, TX

5/26 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

6/2 – Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA

6/9 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

6/16 – Mapfre Stadium – Columbus, OH

6/23 – Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ

6/30 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium – Denver, CO

7/7 – Centurylink Field – Seattle, WA.

7/14 – Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

7/21 – Busch Stadium – Saint Louis, MO

7/28 – Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

8/4 – Ford Field – Detroit, MI

8/11 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

8/18 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

8/24 – Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, MA*

*(Gillette show will have Dierks Bentley, the Brothers Osborne + Brandon Lay)

