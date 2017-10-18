TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Kenny Chesney Returning To Heinz Field In 2018

Filed Under: Heinz Field, Kenny Chesney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kenny Chesney is hitting the road in 2018 and will be making a stop in Pittsburgh.

Dates for the “Trip Around The Sun Tour” have just been released. The tour will come to Heinz Field on June 2, 2018.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay will be joining Chesney on the tour.

Presale
10 a.m. Oct. 24 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26
Password: Trip
Click here to buy tickets

Kenny Chesney’s 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour
4/21 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL
4/28 – Miller Park – Milwaukee, WI
5/5 – US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN
5/19 – AT&T Stadium – Dallas, TX
5/26 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
6/2 – Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA
6/9 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA
6/16 – Mapfre Stadium – Columbus, OH
6/23 – Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ
6/30 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium – Denver, CO
7/7 – Centurylink Field – Seattle, WA.
7/14 – Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO
7/21 – Busch Stadium – Saint Louis, MO
7/28 – Soldier Field – Chicago, IL
8/4 – Ford Field – Detroit, MI
8/11 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN
8/18 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ
8/24 – Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, MA*

*(Gillette show will have Dierks Bentley, the Brothers Osborne + Brandon Lay)

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch