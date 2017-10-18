Police Investigating After Car Crashes Through A Fence, Over Embankment

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a car went off West Carson Street, landing in a parking lot below.
Police were called to the 1600 block of West Carson Street around 1:30a.m. Wednesday for a report of a car over a hillside.
When they got on scene, they found the red sedan had gone off West Carson Street, through a metal fence, and landed in a gravel parking lot about two-stories down.
One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.