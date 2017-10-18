Rania’s Recipes: Apple Pie Trifle & Apple Strudel

Rania Harris stopped by PTL today to make some more delicious apple-inspired dishes!

Caramel Apple Pie Trifle

Store bought granola

2 – 3 ounce packages of vanilla pudding – prepared according to package directions

Boxed yellow cake mix – baked according to package directions

Cooked diced apples

Cinnamon Sugar

Store bought caramel sauce

Directions:

Place granola on the bottom of flat bottomed low ball glass to cover the bottom of the glass. Top with a layer of pudding. Top with a cut out circle (to fit inside the glass) of cake. Top with cooked diced apple ~ cinnamon mixture. Drizzle with caramel.

Top with pudding and finish with granola. Chill until ready to use. This can be made ahead.

Glazed Apple Strudel

1/4 cup apple juice

1/2 cup golden raisins

2 to 3 Granny Smith apples (about 1 pound), peeled, cored, halved, and thinly sliced

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon lemon zest, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for sprinkling

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup crushed shortbread cookies

1/4 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces

7 sheets phyllo dough from 1 pound package of frozen dough

2 tablespoons butter, melted, for brushing phyllo sheets, plus more if needed

Plain breadcrumbs

Glaze:

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

3 1/2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon granulated sugar combine with some confectioner’s sugar

Caramel sauce, purchased

For the Strudel:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, pour the apple juice over the raisins and microwave on high for 45 seconds. Let sit for 15 minutes.

Combine the raisins, apples, lemon juice, lemon zest, cinnamon, brown sugar, cookie crumbs, pecans, and butter in a large bowl.

Remove the phyllo dough from the box, unfold, and cover with a plastic bag. Place 1 sheet of phyllo on the work surface and brush lightly with melted butter. Sprinkle lightly with plain breadcrumbs. Repeat with the remaining sheets, brushing each with melted butter and dusting with breadcrumbs, stacking when done, being sure to keep the unbuttered phyllo covered.

Place the apple mixture on the nearest third of the phyllo stack, being sure to leave a 2-inch border. Gently lift the bottom edge of the phyllo stack to cover the filling and fold the side edges over. Continue to roll the stack away from you until the filling is completely sealed in and the seam is on the bottom. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Brush the top with melted butter and sprinkle with granulated sugar.

Bake for 30 minutes, until golden brown. Pour over the glaze and sprinkle with cinnamon and confectioners’ sugar. Pass warm caramel sauce, to drizzle over the strudel.

For the Glaze:

Mix ingredients thoroughly.

Yield: 8 servings