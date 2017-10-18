Ringgold School District Teachers Picketing As Strike Begins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – More than 200 members of a teachers’ union in the Ringgold School District have gone on strike.

The teachers claim they tried to reach a new contract Tuesday, but say school board negotiators weren’t prepared to make an offer or even discuss key “sticking points” including salaries and health care costs. In general, the teachers in the lower-income district say they make less than others in the greater Pittsburgh area and that some teachers have to take second jobs because of their low pay.

ON STRIKE: Teachers in the Ringgold School district walk on the picket line after negotiations for a settlement w/the district failed. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/kRAB3xQE5o — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) October 18, 2017

REA President Maria Degnan released this statement:

“We came to the bargaining session today ready to negotiate. Our members were and are ready and willing to consider a fair and equitable offer from the district. Unfortunately, the district did not come to today’s session prepared to make such an offer. They were unprepared to even begin discussion over key sticking points. The over-200 members of the Ringgold Education Association deserved to receive an offer from the district today. We regret that we did not.”

The sides are next expected to negotiate on Monday.

The district says classes are canceled until further notice.

The last contract expired in July and the sides have been negotiating for about a year.

According to the district’s website, students in the MVCTC program should still attend their classes at the Career/Tech Center.

Check the district’s website and Facebook page here for further details.

