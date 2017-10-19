Chef Bill Fuller’s Casbah Pasta Fest Recipes

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to talk about Pasta Fest at Casbah and showed off two delicious recipes!

Sheep’s Milk Ricotta Tortelloni, Butternut Squash, Pomegranate, Hazelnut, Sage Brown Butter

2 C. Sheep’s milk ricotta (may substitute good cow’s milk ricotta)

¼ C. Finely grated Parmesan cheese

¼ C. Finely grated Pecorino Romano

Fresh pasta sheets

1 egg

2 Tbs. Soft butter

1 ea. Small butternut squash, peeled and diced

2 C. Chicken stock

2-3 Tbs Whole butter, softened

1/3 C. hazelnuts, crushed

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

1) Combine sheep’s milk ricotta, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. Season well to taste with salt and pepper. Reserve.

2) Prepare egg wash with egg and a tablespoon of water. Cut pasta sheets into 2-inch squares.

3) Make tortelloni. Place a generous tablespoon of the cheese mixture in the center of the square. Lightly brush pasta with egg. Fold over into a triangle. Fold over again. Fold tips of triangle back around your finger and squeeze together. Place on a tray dusted with cornmeal. Continue until filling is used up.

4) Bring 4 qt. of salted water to a simmer.

5) Heat a sauté pan over medium heat. Brown butternut squash cubes until golden and cooked in the middle.

6) Add torteloni to boiling water. They will cook quickly and are done when they float. Strain, reserving some of the pasta water.

7) Increase heat on skillet. Add butter and allow to brown. When nutty brown, add sage and nuts. Allow to cook for a few seconds.

8) Add lemon juice to stop browning. Add cooked tortelloni.

9) A splash of pasta water will help make a little pan sauce.

10) Add noodles and toss to coat.

Fettuccini, Roasted Cauliflower, Meyer Lemon Whipped Ricotta

2 C. Sheep’s milk ricotta (may substitute good cow’s milk ricotta) Zest and juice of 2 Meyer lemons 1 ea. Cauliflower, cut into medium-sized florets 3 Tbs. Olive oil Salt and pepper 2 Tbs Whole butter, softened 2 # Fresh Fettuccine 2 Tbs. Soft butter 2 C. Parmesan stock Salt and pepper

1) Combine ricotta with zest of two lemons and juice of one. (Reserve juice of second lemon to finish dish.) Reserve Meyer Lemon Ricotta at room temperature.

2) Place sheet pan in a hot (425°) oven.

3) Place cauliflower in a large bowl. Toss with olive oil to lightly coat. Season with salt and pepper. When sheet pan is hot, pour cauliflower in a single layer. Return to oven.

4) Allow to cook for approximately 15 minutes or until cauliflower is tender.

5) Reserve.

6) Bring 4 qt. of salted water to a simmer.

7) Add fettuccini to boiling water. It will cook quickly and is done when it floats. Strain, reserving some of the pasta water.

8) While pasta is cooking, melt butter in pan. Add warm cauliflower and some Parmesan stock.

9) Add lemon juice to stop browning. Add cooked fettuccini.

10) A splash of pasta water will help make a little pan sauce.

11) Toss noodles and to coat.