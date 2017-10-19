Girl, 5, Empties Piggy Bank So Classmate Can Have Milk At School

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ISHPEMING, Michigan (KDKA) – A little girl’s act of kindness brought her grandmother to tears and it has sparked a tremendous amount of support online.
According to a post on Jackie Sue Oelfke’s Facebook page (see below), she watched her granddaughter, Sunshine, dump out her piggy bank money.
When Sunshine was done counting her money, she placed some in a small baggie. Jackie asked the little girl what she was doing and the response she got was unexpected.
“’I am going to give it to my friend at school because she don’t get milk for snack. Her mom don’t have any milk money and I do.”
Now, Sunshine wants to make sure that everyone in her class has milk money every day. So, Jackie set up a GoFundMe page.
The initial goal was $5,000, but thanks to immense support, they have already raised more than $9,000.
As for Sunshine’s piggy bank, Jackie says the little girl had been saving up to buy a snowmobile some day.