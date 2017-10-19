Man Faces Sentence For ID Theft Targeting UPMC Hospital Workers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Cuban national is set to be sentenced by a federal judge in Pennsylvania for his role in an international conspiracy to file more than 900 phony federal tax returns seeking $2.2 million using employee information stolen from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Yoandy Perez Llanes pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charged in April.
Llanes was due in court for sentencing Thursday.
Federal prosecutors say Llanes’ tracked phony tax refunds that were to be paid as Amazon.com credits and received cellphones, computers and other electronics bought with the credits that were shipped to him in Venezuela. The service that converts tax refunds to the merchandise credits is offered by online filing service Turbo Tax and is known as monetizing.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)