Pitt Murder Suspect Charged With Rape In Separate Incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of killing a Pitt student has been charged with rape in a separate incident.

In that case, a 17-year-old girl accuses Matthew Darby of raping her in Elizabeth.

The rape allegedly took place less than a week before the murder of Darby’s former girlfriend, Alina Sheykhet.

Darby was arrested in South Carolina after police caught him allegedly trying to break into a home in Myrtle Beach.

Sheykhet was found beaten to death inside her home in Oakland.

Police believe Darby violated a protection from abuse order Sheykhet had filed against him and attacked her.

The district attorney is exploring the possibility of pursuing the death penalty against Darby for Sheykhet’s murder, but he has not yet made a final decision.

