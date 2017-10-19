Wetter And Warmer: NOAA Issues Winter Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has issued their winter outlook for the United States and says Pittsburgh is poised to be wetter and warmer this winter.

NOAA says that one of the biggest factors this winter will be the emergence of La Nina, a cooling of the waters in the Pacific Ocean off of South America.

Right now NOAA says we are in a La Nina “watch” with experts saying there is a 55-to-65 percent chance of a La Nina developing before winter.

That could mean a wetter than normal but warmer winter for the Northeast.

NOAA maps show the East Coast warmer than normal this winter, while the forecast calls for colder and snowier than normal weather in the Pacific Northwest.

When it comes to precipitation NOAA says the area will be wetter than normal this winter.

NOAA says they will update their forecast in the coming weeks as La Nina conditions develop.

KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla traveled to the AccuWeather headquarters to find out more answers about what we can expect month by month this winter.

Look for his winter weather forecast next Thursday.