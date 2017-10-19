School District Reviewing Pic Of Students’ Racist Pumpkins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – An eastern Pennsylvania school district is dealing with a second race-related incident in just over a week, investigating a Facebook photo showing current and former students posing with pumpkins carved with racist symbols.

The Coatesville Area School District says it appears the photo was taken off school grounds and after school hours. Superintendent Cathy Taschner says the district will “exercise its full authority” to send a message that the picture and carvings are not acceptable.

The pumpkins included one with a swastika, and another with the letters KKK. The photo shows four young people posing behind the pumpkins.

Cain Township police are also investigating.

“We are extremely disappointed that any of our students would display this kind of hatred and vile behavior,” said superintendent Dr. Cathy Taschner told CBS Philadelphia. “It’s reprehensible and intolerable, and this photo causes deep sadness and concern.”

Earlier this month, a black baby doll was found hanging in a Coatesville High School locker with a tie around its neck. Taschner says it was a “foolish prank,” not a hate crime.

