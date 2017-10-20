Allegheny County Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Penn Hills

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — One man is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills Thursday night.
Police were called to a home in the 7200 block of Schley Street around 10:24 p.m. on Thursday.
They found a man with several gunshot wounds inside the residence.
He died at the scene.
Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate.
Officers say they don’t currently have a motive or any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 412-473-1300. Callers can remain anonymous.