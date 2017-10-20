Child, 2, Found Sleeping In SUV Next To Gas Can, Man Arrested

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after a child was found asleep next to a gas can in an SUV while he was inside a night club.

According to police, the vehicle was parked in the 6500 block of Hamilton Street near the Serenity Night Club around 2:27 a.m.

Officers observed a 2-year-old child sleeping next to a red gas can. Police noted it was 55 degrees outside and the vehicle was not running. Police later determined that there was still gas in the can.

About an hour later, a man identified as Dewitt Harrell, Jr., of Gahanna, Ohio, left the club and spoke with the officers near his car. When he confirmed that the vehicle was his, he was taken into custody.

The child was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital to be evaluated.

Harrell is facing a list of charges including, endangering the welfare of children and resisting arrest. Harrell was also wanted on a bench warrant in Ohio.